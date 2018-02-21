Welcome to Star News Group – Connecting people and communities
Star News Group is an independent Australian family owned media company and leading provider operating across Melbourne, Dandenong, Geelong and the Yarra Ranges region.
In the Yarra Ranges Star News Group publish the Mail News Group titles.
In Queensland Star News Group publishes Noosa Today, which circulates to homes from Noosa Heads in the North to Coolum Beach in the South and Cooroy in the West. Star also publishes the Southern Free Times in Warwick Queensland.
In Melbourne’s West Star jointly owns with Metro Media Publishing six titles under the masthead Star Weekly.
More recently Star News Group has acquired the Ocean Grove Voice, Drysdale Clifton Springs Voice in the Bellarine region and Voice on Pako publication in Geelong. In September 2016 Star launched the Bellarine Voice publication.
Throughout its more than 107 year history Star News Group has always connected with people and communities and is proud of its commitment to both clients and audience.
The local newspaper is the heart of the community. Star News Group has always been committed to the communities it serves; reflecting the opinions, lifestyles, aspirations, concerns and personalities of the community and helping to grow the businesses of its many advertisers.
Star News Group newspapers are exciting, fresh, quality publications, offering advertisers cost effective, ROI positive options to reach their target markets. Importantly, our people are committed and ready to offer advertisers and readers exemplary service in both print and online.
The Star Community portal at starcommunity.com.au presents the online content and epapers for Star, Gazette, News and Journal as well as South East Real Estate and speciality publications.